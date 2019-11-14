Navigate

Pompeo calls on Iraq to Enact Reforms and Tackle Corruption

By on 14th November 2019 in Politics, Security

The following is attributable to US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke [on Tuesday] with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi.

Secretary Pompeo emphasized that peaceful public demonstrations are a fundamental element of all democracies. The Secretary deplored the death toll among the protesters as a result of the Government of Iraq’s crackdown and use of lethal force, as well as the reports of kidnapped protesters.

Secretary Pompeo urged Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi to take immediate steps to address the protesters’ legitimate grievances by enacting reforms and tackling corruption. He reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to a strong, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq, as outlined in our bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement.

Secretary Pompeo pledged to continue to support the Iraqi Security Forces in fighting ISIS.

(Source: US State Department)

