Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th November 2019).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD646 (+0.2%) / $687 (+0.2%) (weekly change) (-2.0% and -3.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 11.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 11.8 bn ($9.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Ishtar Hotel (HISH) will hold an AGM on Dec. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 20, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) starting Nov. 28, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 3, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank / Mouta for Remittance (MTMO) held an AGM on Nov. 13, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended from trading since Jan. 21, 2018 until it receives its operation license by the CBI.
- ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Nov. 12, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2019 financial statements.
