Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 14th November 2019).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD646 (+0.2%) / $687 (+0.2%) (weekly change) (-2.0% and -3.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 11.3 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD 11.8 bn ($9.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements