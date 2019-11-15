Security Forces Attack Medics Treating Protesters

By John Lee.

Iraqi security forces have attacked medical workers for treating protesters since protests began on October 25, 2019, firing on medical workers, tents, and ambulances with teargas and live ammunition, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday. The attacks have left at least one medic dead.

“Medics have become another victim of the state’s excessive force,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at Human Rights Watch. “These attacks show an utter disregard for the overriding need to ensure medical workers can do their essential job.”

More here.

(Source: HRW)