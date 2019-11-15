UNOPS Agreement for Hardware Tools, Cleaning Materials

By John Lee.

Two companies have been chosen by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the “Long Term Agreement for Provision of Hardware Tools and Cleaning Materials in Iraq“.

Lot 1 – Central and Norther Governorates: awarded to Albilad Alhurra company

Lot 1 – Central and Norther Governorates: awarded to HRA for General Trading, General Contracting and Oil services Ltd

Lot 2 – Western Governorate: awarded to Albilad Alhurra company

Lot 2 – Western Governorate: awarded to HRA for General Trading, General Contracting and Oil services Ltd

Contract values were not disclosed.

(Source: UNGM)