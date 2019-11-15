Navigate

UNOPS Agreement for Hardware Tools, Cleaning Materials

By on 15th November 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Two companies have been chosen by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the “Long Term Agreement for Provision of Hardware Tools and Cleaning Materials in Iraq“.

  • Lot 1 – Central and Norther Governorates: awarded to Albilad Alhurra company 
  • Lot 1 – Central and Norther Governorates: awarded to HRA for General Trading, General Contracting and Oil services Ltd 
  • Lot 2 – Western Governorate: awarded to Albilad Alhurra company 
  • Lot 2 – Western Governorate: awarded to HRA for General Trading, General Contracting and Oil services Ltd 

Contract values were not disclosed.

(Source: UNGM)

