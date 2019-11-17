Navigate

Navigation

Contracts Awarded to supply ICT kit to UNMAS Iraq

By on 17th November 2019 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Two companies have won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the “Supply and Delivery of ICT Equipment for UNMAS Iraq“.

  • Lot 1 – Laptop Computers and Peripherals: Contract value of $32,320, awarded to Zero One Co. Ltd. 
  • Lot 2 – Apple Branded Tablets: Contract value of $10,130, awarded to Canon for General Trading Ltd Co.
  • Lot 3 – Tablets and Mobile Phones: Contract value of $4,920, awarded to Canon for General Trading Ltd Co. 

(Source: UNGM)

Related posts:

UNOPS Agreement for Hardware Tools, Cleaning Materials Contracts Awarded for Metal Detectors Al Nuwaira to supply UNOPS California Firm Awarded $17m Iraq Contract
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply