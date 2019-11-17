Youth in 2030 Agenda

By Sundus Abbas, SDGs project Manager.

The importance of human development in Iraq stems from the damage Iraqis underwent as a result of decades of despotism, war and different forms of violence and insecurity.

Despite all that, Iraq’s strongest asset and real wealth remains the young population that can face all forms of the current and future challenges.

As one of the countries that has the largest young population groups in the world “50% of the population are under 19 years old”, this fact has put Iraq under pressure on already scarce economic resources, including food, water, urban infrastructure and public services.

It is expected that 5 to7 million additional job opportunities will be needed according to the Iraqi Ministry of Planning. This number may be higher if labor force participation rates increase, especially among women.

(Source: UNDP)