GKP appoints new Chief Financial Officer

By John Lee.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced the appointment of Ian Weatherdon as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

Mr Weatherdon has over 25 years’ experience in the international oil and gas industry and joins GKP from Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited where he was CFO. Sino Gas is an energy company focused on developing natural gas assets in China and was an Australian listed Company (ASX:SEH) until acquired by a private equity firm.

Prior to this, he held various executive roles, including; Vice President of Finance & Planning for the Asia-Pacific region, and Vice President of Investor Relations for Talisman Energy Inc., the Canadian exploration and production company which was acquired by Repsol in 2015. He also held the CFO role at Equión Energía Limited, a Colombian joint venture between Talisman Energy Inc. and Ecopetrol SA.

Mr Weatherdon was educated at the University of Calgary before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Mr Weatherdon will join the Board of GKP and assume the CFO role on 13th January 2020. As previously announced, Sami Zouari will step down as CFO and a Director of the Company on 2nd December 2019, but will assist Mr Weatherdon for a short handover period.

Jaap Huijskes, Chairman of the Company, said:

“Following a thorough search process, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Weatherdon as CFO. Ian brings a wealth of highly relevant finance experience within the sector to the management team, and to the Board. We look forward to him joining the team and to his contribution.

“On behalf of the Company, I would like to again thank Sami Zouari for his outstanding contribution to Gulf Keystone, since joining the Company in 2015. We wish him all the best for the future.“

Save as disclosed below there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to sections LR 9.6.11, LR 9.6.12 or LR 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules, FCA Handbook.

Previous Directorships/Partnerships:

Talisman SAE Pte Ltd

Sino Gas and Energy Holdings

Daily Glory Investment Limited

Lucky Asia Industrial Limited

(Source: GKP)