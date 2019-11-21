Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st November 2019).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD640 (-1.0%) / $681 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-3.0% and -4.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.3 bn ($8.4 mn).

ISX Company Announcements