Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 21st November 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD640 (-1.0%) / $681 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-3.0% and -4.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD10.3 bn ($8.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Ishtar Hotel (HISH) will hold an AGM on Dec. 4, 2019 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial statements. The company has been suspended since Aug. 20, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines (IKLV) starting Nov. 20, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 25, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Nov. 19, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 23, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Modern Sewing (IMOS) resumed trading on Nov. 17, 2019 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
