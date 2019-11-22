Leaked Intelligence about Iraq only Part of the Story

By C. Anthony Pfaff, for the Atlantic Council.

Leaked Iranian intelligence about Iraq only tells part of the story

The recent story in the New York Times on leaked Iranian intelligence reports about Iranian influence operations in Iraq elicits a couple of possible reactions.

If one works for the United States government, particularly in any department or bureau that deals with Iraq, one would be reasonable to feel some gratitude not only that the leak did not come from the US government, but also some satisfaction that it did come from the Iranians.

As Nelson Munz might say, “HA ha.”

