By Dr Amer K. Hirmis.

Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

World Bank’s ‘Doing Business 2020 – Iraq’ report: A Critique

The World Bank published ‘Doing Business 2020– Iraq’ report (henceforth WB2020), on September 24 2019, amid tumultuous political and economic events in Iraq.

WB2020 aims to “recommend reforms to improve performance in each of the indicator areas” (https://www.doingbusiness.org/content/dam/doingBusiness/country/i/iraq/IRQ.pdf).

It covers business regulation and reform in different cities (Baghdad in the case of Iraq) and regions within nations. Countries/regions/cities can compare their business regulations with the 190 economies ranked in the report.

The report encourages economies to compete towards more efficient regulation; it offers measurable benchmarks for reform; and serves as a resource for those interested in the business climate of each economy.

It is instructive to benchmark Iraq’s performance in creating a conducive (if competitive) environment to do business.

Please click here to download Dr Hirmis’ full report in pdf format.

Dr Amer K. Hirmis is Principal at UK-based consultancy CBS Ltd. (2008-present). In October 2009, Amer began a 20-months assignment as Senior Development Planning Advisor to the Ministry of Planning in Iraq (funded under the DANIDA programme for ‘peace and reconstruction’ in Iraq). The posts Amer has assumed include Chief Economist and Head of Policy at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1992-5), Economic Advisor to UK South West Regional Development Agency (1996-8) and Associate Director and then Head of Consulting and Research (Middle East) at the global firm DTZ (1998 to 2007).

Dr Amer K Hirmis is the author of ‘The Economics of Iraq – ancient past to distant future’

[https://www.amazon.com/Economics-Iraq-Ancient-distant-future/dp/1999824105]