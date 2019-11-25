IBBC to hold Iraq Tech Forum in Dubai

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) will also be holding a Tech Forum on 8 December, which will run in parallel with its Autumn Conference at the Address Hotel, Dubai.

IBBC tech conference is bringing together some of the key innovators of Tech in Iraq and will be speaking on how Digital Technology can deliver Health and Education for Iraq.

Speakers include representatives from EY, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Google, KPMG, and others.

Digital Transformation and Technology is at the heart of a better future for Iraq, join us and deliver this future together

AGENDA

Chairman of the day: Ashley Goodall, IBBC

14.00 How technology can support the delivery of the healthcare services in Iraq?

Panellists:

Dr Uwe Bork, Siemens Healthcare Mr Yassine Bhija, Director of Enterprise Solutions, GE Healthcare KPMG EY



16.00 Developing Digital literacy in Iraq

Panellists:

Mr Timothy Fisher, Stirling Education Dr Victoria Lindsay, British Council Mr Martin Roeske, Google Education and Govt affairs.



Registration is FREE to Tech conference and for Women’s group discussion

[email protected] or phone +44 (0) 20 7222 7100 to request a registration form.