Iraq on Display

By Christine McCaffray van den Toorn for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

After weeks of mass protests in Iraq, there are signs that the government’s patience is waning.

Its current response — a mixture of spending and reform promises combined with violent security measures (at least 320 have been killed and approximately 15,000 injured) — has not placated the demonstrators.

Scared by the threat to its interests, the political elite is shifting to sticks alone to quell the protests.

