Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for October

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October of 106,859,982 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.447 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.576 million bpd exported in September.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 103,540,855 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,579,837 barrels, and from Qayara 432,147 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 307,143 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.121 billion at an average price of $57.277 per barrel.

September export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)