Swedish Prosecutors Investigate Iraqi Minister

By John Lee.

Iraqi Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari is reportedly being investigated in Sweden for alleged crimes against humanity, and benefits fraud.

According to The Local, an unnamed Swedish-Iraqi lawyer told Svenska Dagbladet that he had reported al-Shammari, who it said is also a Swedish citizen, to police in October for his role in the shooting of hundreds of protesters during weeks of unrest.

The Minister is also suspected of claiming benefits in Sweden despite having returned to live in Iraq.

(Sources: The Local, Expressen)