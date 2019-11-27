Protests Spread in Basra as Death Toll Rises

By Shelly Kittleson for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protests spread in oil-rich Basra as death toll rises

Repeated closures of Iraq’s key Umm Qasr port and intermittently blocked internet over the past almost two months have led to significant economic losses and suspicion in Iraq’s southernmost hub, as protests and outcry over the killing of unarmed demonstrators continue.

On Nov. 24, seven protesters were reported to have been killed and over 150 injured at the port when security forces apparently opened fire on demonstrators.

Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights reported only three deaths and said they had occurred during “violent clashes.”

(Picture credit: Ahmed Mahmoud)