Cabinet pushes for Int’l Arbitration Convention

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, and:

reviewed progress in implementing the reforms, initiatives and measures announced by the government to meet the legitimate demands of the protests;

approved a draft law on the accession of the Republic of Iraq to the 2005 Protocol to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation of 1988;

authorised the Minister of Transport to negotiate and sign a draft maritime transport agreement between the Government of Iraq and the Government of the State of Qatar;

approved a recommendation to the Council of Representatives (Parliament) to expedite the legislation on Iraq’s accession to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 (the New York Convention), one of the key instruments in international arbitration.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)