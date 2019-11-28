IBN Welcomes New Expert Blogger

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

This week at Iraq Business News, we are delighted to welcome another new Expert Blogger to our ranks:

Dr Amer K. Hirmis is Principal at UK-based consultancy CBS Ltd. (2008-present). In October 2009, Amer began a 20-months assignment as Senior Development Planning Advisor to the Ministry of Planning in Iraq (funded under the DANIDA programme for ‘peace and reconstruction’ in Iraq).

The posts Amer has assumed include Chief Economist and Head of Policy at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1992-5), Economic Advisor to UK South West Regional Development Agency (1996-8) and Associate Director and then Head of Consulting and Research (Middle East) at the global firm DTZ (1998 to 2007).

Dr Amer K Hirmis is the author of ‘The Economics of Iraq – ancient past to distant future’

You can find his first two Expert Blogs here and here, and we look forward to reading more of his perspectives on Iraqi economics and business.