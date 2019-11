By John Lee.

The Iraqi government is reportedly planning a second 750 MW solar tender.

According to pv magazine, Raad Al Haris, an energy advisor to the prime minister, did not provide dates but said that both this and the ongoing 750-MW solar tender launched in May will be finalized within two years.

He added that the government has pre-qualified 45 bidders for the first tender.

Iraq currently has around 37 MW of installed solar capacity.

(Source: pv magazine)