UNDP E-Tendering Training in Ramadi

E-Tendering training for potential bidders to be held in Ramadi, Anbar



In continuing of training sessions conducted in 2017, 2018 and early 2019 for the potential firms/companies throughout Iraq, UNDP Country Office Iraq is planning to conduct E-Tendering training session for firms/companies who have not yet registered with the E-Tendering portal of the UNDP based in Anbar Governorate.

The training sessions will be conducted on 10 December 2019 in Ramadi.

Firms/Companies who are not previously registered on the E-Tendering portal are requested to send the following information to the UNDP focal point: Sana Jalal: [email protected].

a) Name of the company;

b) Name of Representative/s (Maximum two person from each firm/company are allowed to take part in the training session).

Note: The training venue will only be communicated to those firms/companies who will show their interest to participate by sending an email to the above focal points.

(Source: UN)

(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)