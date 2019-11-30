PM announces Plans to Resign

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, announced on November 29 that he is to submit his resignation to Parliament in the wake of increasing violence across the country.

The announcement was shown on state television and came one day after at least 35 protestors were killed by the security forces. Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani’s latest sermon, in which he calls on the Iraqi Parliament to remove their support for the Cabinet, will have added untold pressure on the PM.

In his statement, Abdul Mahdi states “In response to this call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government.”

It is also reported that the PM’s Chief of Staff, Abu Jihad, has also announced his decision to stand down. Whilst there was no mention of when thePM will stand down, it is likely to be in conjunction with the sitting of Parliament on Sunday, December 01, although some people –such as several MPs aligned with the Sairoun Alliance –are calling for an emergency session to be held on November 30.

(Source: GardaWorld)