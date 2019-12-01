Navigate

Challenges facing Iraq after PM’s Resignation

By on 1st December 2019 in Politics

By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council.

The challenges Iraq faces after prime minister’s resignation

The news on November 29 that Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi will resign is unprecedented in post-2003 Iraq.

Many questions must be answered before his successor is appointed, and in the meantime, we can expect unrest to continue.

The immediate concern will be constitutional.

The Iraqi constitution addresses the replacement of a prime minister following his removal from office by a parliamentary vote of no-confidence and in the case of vacancy for any reason, but it is silent on resignation, other than a scenario related to the dissolution of parliament and the calling of a new election.

The full article can be viewed here.

(Source: Atlantic Council)

