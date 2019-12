From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Adel Abdul Mahdi became prime minister in October 2018, at a time of unrest in the country.

His government promised to make things better, but said it needed more time but was unsuccessful.

Now, Iraqi politics moves into uncharted territory.

Al Jazeera‘s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports: