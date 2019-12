By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly received its 24th and final Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) T-50IQ Fighting Eagle light fighter and trainer aircraft, which is the Iraqi Air Force variant of the T-50 Golden Eagle/FA-50 Fighting Eagle.

According to Janes, the delivery of the final batch of aircraft marks an end to the six-year procurement process that was launched in December 2013.

(Source: Janes)