Report on Technology and Innovation in Iraq

The International Organization for Migration (IOM)‘s Enterprise Development Fund-Innovation (EDF-i) grants will target the tech sector and allow for new and startup tech companies to receive training, mentorship, and capital for innovative ideas.

In order to assess the current landscape of the tech sector, a market assessment specifically of tech sector businesses and needs was conducted in 2019.

The results suggest that salaries in the tech sector may be double the national average, and that there is potentially large demand for web design and e-commerce services.

Respondents reported poor command of the English language and logical thinking, a lack of technical expertise, and relevant academic backgrounds as skill barriers in finding qualified human resources.

These findings support labour market assessment findings in IOM’s communities of intervention, where requests for trainings in English and IT among youth represent easily actionable programming.

(Source: IOM)