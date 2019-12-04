Is Decentralisation in Iraq being Reversed?

By Ali Al-Mawlawi (pictured).

Is the Decentralisation Process in Iraq being Reversed?

There have been growing signs in Iraq since summer 2018 that the process of devolving powers to local governments is being rolled back – and for justifiable reasons, many would argue.

Parliament’s most recent decision to suspend all provincial councils is arguably the most flagrant attempt to curtail the role of sub-national authorities and raises questions about where the decentralisation process is headed.

