Seminar on Cooperation with Dutch Universities

The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in The Hague organized a seminar titled: “Capacity Building in the Iraqi Higher Education Sector for Sustainable Development” with the participation of a large number of major Dutch universities, representatives of the Dutch Foreign Ministry, the Nuffic Foundation for the Internationalization of Education, the Foundation for the Netherlands Universities, VNSU, and the presence of the Undersecretary of the Iraq Ministry of Higher Education Dr. Hamed Khalaf Ahmad, President of Kirkuk University, Prof. Sabah Ahmed Ismail, and President of the University of Technology, Prof. Emad Al-Husseini.

The Undersecretary presented a briefing on Iraqi higher education and the challenges facing it, calling for the importance of cooperation and efforts to support this sector, stressing Iraq’s desire to work with the Dutch side to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of fellowships, joint research, exchange visits and training courses.

The President of the University of Kirkuk and the President of the University of Technology also touched on the possible cooperation frameworks needed by the two universities in environment, medicine, agriculture, water resources management, energy and humanities fields.

Participants also made presentations on universities and some international programs offered by them, affirming their readiness to increase coordination and cooperation with Iraq in this sector.

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)