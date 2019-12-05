New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Digital Security Specialist, Counterpart International
- Legal Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Project Coordinator, UNODC – Office on Drugs and Crime
- Programme Analyst – UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
- Legal Officer [temporary], UNS-SPM UNITAD – United Nations Investigative Team for Accountability of Daesh/ISIL
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.