Alliant wins $38m Iraqi Defense Deal

Alliant Techsystems Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $37,788,519 firm-fixed-price modification (P00052) to previously awarded contract FA8106-16-C-0004 for contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force’s Cessna 208 and 172 fleet.

Work will be performed in Iraq and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

This contract involves 100% foreign military sales to Iraq. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. The dollars obligated is $169,153,380.

The total cumulative face value of the contract is $235,000,000.

Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $19,429,623.80 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)