Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 10th January 2019).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD636 (-1.0%) / $676 (-1.0%) (weekly change) (-3.6% and -4.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.9 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.8 bn ($1.5 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Ashur International Bank for Investment (BASH) starting Dec. 17, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 22, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) starting Dec. 16, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 19, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Dec. 15, 2019 due to the GA that will be held on Dec. 18, 2019 to elect 5 new original and 5 alternative board members.
- ISX will suspend trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) on Dec. 9, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 14, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Commercial Bank of Iraq (BCOI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividend from 2018 profits (3.8% cash dividend, IQD0.038 dividend per share) starting Dec. 8, 2019.
- ISX suspended trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) starting Dec. 3, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 8, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- ISX suspended trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) starting Dec. 2, 2019 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 5, 2019 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements and increasing the capital from IQD100 bn to IQD150 bn through 50% rights issue.
- Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) postponed its AGM to Dec. 10, 2019 due to lack of quorum.
