More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Manufacturing artillery rockets – State Company for Military Industries
- Manufacturing mortar guns, State Company for Military Industries
- Manufacturing military protable water treatment plant, State Company for Military Industries
- Rehabilitation , modernization and assembling of heavy armored vehicles, State Company for Military Industries
- Manufacturing propellant charge for mortar bombs ,artillery rounds and rocket grenades, State Company for Military Industries
- Land, Ministry of Defense
(Source: National Investment Commission)
(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)
