Chaos Spreads as PM Office Remains Vacant

By on 8th December 2019 in Politics, Security

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor.

A number of unidentified militias penetrated Tahrir Square and the Sanak Bridge area in central Baghdad on the evening of Dec. 6, targeting protesters with live fire and carrying out field executions of some demonstrators.

Dozens have been reported killed and many more wounded. Clashes are still ongoing.

One of the protest coordinators told Al-Monitor from Sanak Bridge via phone, “A massacre is taking place here. We have been able to capture a few of the attackers. We found IDs with the name and logo of Kataib Hezbollah in their pockets.

