Chaos Spreads as PM Office Remains Vacant

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Chaos spreads in Iraq as PM office remains vacant

A number of unidentified militias penetrated Tahrir Square and the Sanak Bridge area in central Baghdad on the evening of Dec. 6, targeting protesters with live fire and carrying out field executions of some demonstrators.

Dozens have been reported killed and many more wounded. Clashes are still ongoing.

One of the protest coordinators told Al-Monitor from Sanak Bridge via phone, “A massacre is taking place here. We have been able to capture a few of the attackers. We found IDs with the name and logo of Kataib Hezbollah in their pockets.“

Click here to read the full story.