Russian-Iraqi Business Council meets Iraqi Ambassador

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Moscow Meets with President of Russian-Iraqi Business Council and the Executive Director of the Council

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Moscow, Mr. Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, met with the Chairman of the Russian-Iraqi Business Council Mr. Benderski Eduardo, and the Executive Director of the Council Mr. Maxim Meliakov.

The two sides discussed the remarkable positive development in the bilateral relations cooperation between Baghdad and Moscow, especially in the field of energy.

Ambassador Al-Husseini stressed Iraq’s desire to develop work in all fields, including: industry, agriculture, education, housing, water resources, and other sectors, revealing the existence of significant investment opportunities in Iraq, and expressed the readiness of the embassy to provide all facilities for investment of Russian companies and businessmen wanting a visit to Iraq.

The Ambassador called for holding meetings to discuss the results of the meetings of the joint Iraqi-Russian Committee, and the implementation of the items of the minutes of the Committee.

On his part, the President of the Russian-Iraqi Business Council stressed that the Council is exerting great efforts to develop relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields, revealing that the Council will study the problems and obstacles to overcome them.

The Executive Director of the Council explained that the Board was briefed on all investment opportunities adding that the Council is working closely with the Joint Committee to address the obstacles to enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)