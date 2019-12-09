Iraqi Ambassador receives European Investment Bank

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Brussels Mr. Sadiq Al-Rakabi received a delegation from the European Investment Bank.

They discussed ways of resuming negotiations between the two sides on the framework agreement to be signed between Iraq and the European Investment Bank.

The Bank’s funding and support for private sector projects will contribute to stimulating intra-trade between Iraq and ITU Member States, and provide many vacancies for Iraqi university graduates.

On his part, the head of the delegation of the European Investment Bank stressed the importance of Iraq, its position to the European Union, and their appreciation for the difficult circumstances and challenges, indicating their readiness to start negotiations again and provide assistance to Iraq in the common interests.

The two sides agreed to hold a second expanded meeting to discuss the draft framework agreement.

(Source: Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)