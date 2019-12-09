Video: Escalation of Violence in Nasiriya

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya has seen some of the worst violence against anti-government demonstrators.

As many as 96 people have been killed in the city since the beginning of October, 40 of them in a sudden two-day surge of unrest last week.

In this exclusive report, Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn meets survivors and protesters who say they have been tortured by security forces: