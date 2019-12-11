KRG sends Reform Bill to Kurdistan Parliament

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani has today chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the draft Reform Bill, a central pillar of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s agenda.

Developed as a joint initiative involving all parties in the government, the Reform Bill includes a series of measures designed to provide more certainty and accountability on salaries, pensions and allowances for public servants.

Discussing the Bill, the Prime Minister confirmed that as well as providing more security for public servants, the Bill would also serve to streamline public expenditure by ensuring only public workers eligible for benefits receive them.

The Prime Minister noted that the Reform Bill represents the latest in a series of steps taken to transform the civil service, increasing transparency and creating a fair system for hardworking public sector employees.

The cabinet approved the draft Reform Bill by a majority vote. The Bill has now been sent to the Kurdistan Parliament for debate.

(Source: KRG)