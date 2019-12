By John Lee.

Three men and a woman have reportedly been charged in Canada in connection with a scheme to smuggle stolen high-end cars and pickup trucks into Iraq.

According to CP24, the gang stole 39 cars, including a BMW X6, usually from car rental agencies.

The accused are named as Yehia al-Jbouri, Amer al-Ogaili, Zeyad al-Khafaji and Nahla Khayon.

