New Report from IOM: Made in Iraq

By John Lee.

Among many other priorities in the recovery of post-conflict Iraq, access to employment for the population in conflict-affected regions remains paramount.

The ability of the population to earn a living wage impacts the recovery process and has a direct bearing on future stability.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) created the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) to support economic recovery in Iraq.

The creation of EDF was a direct response to the Organization’s experiences in conflict-affected communities.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)