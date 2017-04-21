Internet services By Habib on April 21, 2017 in Tender for the Provision of Primary Internet services for UNAMI Offices in Erbil and Kirkuk, Iraq……………………………………………………………………….>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Click here for more details.
Monday, April 24, 2017
Greetings,
ARPCO Corporation would like to inform you that we supply and distribute all kinds of parts and equipment related to the fields of networking and IT, especially “Cisco” brand. For the past 13 years ARPCO it’s been a successful company in Iran and the Middle East in terms of supplying, installation, design and engineering, management of Datacenters and other ports. We would like to offer our products and services to your company conducted by certified and trained specialists and technicians:
Networking
• Switches
• Routers
• Wireless
• Networking Management
• Interfaces & Modules
• Optical Networking
Data Center
• Servers – Unified Computing
• Data Center Management and Automation
• Data Center Security
• Data Center Switches
• Hyperconverged Infrastructure
• Storage Networking
• Virtual Networking
Satisfaction is guaranteed. We offer great products at great prices. All of our products are brand new and original. Soon I will be in Iraq, and I would like to set up a meeting with the person in charge of purchasing IT/Networking equipment in order to discuss further on how we could cooperate and benefit with from each other or you may send your quotation request online via email. ARPCO provides full services for all your Internet and Network needs. Please visit our Web site. I have enclosed my contact information for your review below and look forward hearing from you.
Best regards,
Andre Issaian
Business Development & Research Manager at ARPCO
Main office: 60 Moghadam Ave, 3rd floor, unit 11
Tehran-Iran
Zip Code 1613813575
Tel: (9821) 77670071-4
Fax: (9821) 77680208
Email: [email protected]
http://www.arpco.co
Many thanks for your comment on this tender opportunity. Please contact the relevant person named within the tender documentation, should you wish to request further information or apply for this opportunity. Thank-you, Habib.