Local Labor By Habib on April 25, 2017 in Tender for Provision of supplying local labors – for Al Waha Petroleum Company…………………………………………………………………………>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Click here for more information.
Al-Baqier Contracting Company has worked since 2005 until 2011 with Parsons and we would like to work with you again. Please tell us your acceptance of our work
Many thanks for your comment on this tender. If you are interested in applying for this particular tender opportunity, please contact the relevant person via the tender documentation provided. Thank-you, Habib.