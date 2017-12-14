Navigate

Navigation

Rehabilitation – Shops

By on December 14, 2017 in

Tender for Rehabilitation of Hammam Al Alil Municipality Shops-Ninewa Governate, Iraq……………………………………………………………………..>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Click here for more details.

2 Responses to Rehabilitation – Shops

  1. Ahmed G. Salem December 14, 2017 at 7:19 pm #

    what are you classified the tender and when it will started
    what the procedure to submit from out side Iraq?

  2. Habib December 15, 2017 at 5:28 pm #

    Many thanks for your comment. Please contact the relevant party that is listed within the tender announcement, to obtain further information and documentation. Kind regards, Habib.

Leave a Reply