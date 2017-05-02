Renovation – residential houses By Habib on May 2, 2017 in Tender for the Renovation of residential houses in various zones, under project (Pilot Housing Rehabilitation in Sinuni). Click here to access tender documentation for: 13 houses in zone H, 14 houses in zone F and 14 houses in zone G.
Please locate the work in any folder
Thank-you for your comment. If you are interested in applying for this tender opportunity, please contact the relevant person in the tender documentation provided. Many thanks, Habib.