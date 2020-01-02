First Master’s Degree on China’s Belt and Road Initiative

By John Lee.
An Iraqi researcher has reportedly obtained the first master’s degree in Iraq on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) [One Belt One Road], by virtue of a thesis titled “Geo-strategic Importance of the Silk Road and its Impacts on the Future of Iraq“.
Khalaf Ayyash Ahmed told Xinhua:
“The importance of the Belt and Road Initiative for Iraq lies in investing in the infrastructure that Iraq needs as a result of its collapse because of the economic sanctions and successive wars.”
Ahmed submitted his thesis to the government-owned Al Iraqia University.
(Source: Xinhua)
