First Master’s Degree on China’s Belt and Road Initiative

By John Lee.

An Iraqi researcher has reportedly obtained the first master’s degree in Iraq on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) [One Belt One Road], by virtue of a thesis titled “Geo-strategic Importance of the Silk Road and its Impacts on the Future of Iraq“.

Khalaf Ayyash Ahmed told Xinhua:

“The importance of the Belt and Road Initiative for Iraq lies in investing in the infrastructure that Iraq needs as a result of its collapse because of the economic sanctions and successive wars.”

Ahmed submitted his thesis to the government-owned Al Iraqia University.

(Source: Xinhua)