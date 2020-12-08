Ergil completes Pigging System at Majnoon

By John Lee.

Turkish engineering firm Ergil has completed the design, engineering and fabrication of a pig launcher and pig receiver system at Iraq's Majnoon oil field.

According to Wikipedia: "In pipeline transportation, pigging is the practice of using pipeline inspection gauges, devices generally referred to as pigs or scrapers, to perform various maintenance operations. This is done without stopping the flow of the product in the pipeline. These operations include but are not limited to cleaning and inspecting the pipeline."

Ergil is owned by German company Äager.

(Source: Aager)