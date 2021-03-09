SAHARA ME Sponsors SPE-Baghdad Technical Event

Advertising Feature

SAHARA Middle East Petroleum Services, a prominent local oilfield services company, has sponsored the SPE-Baghdad Chapter Upstream Technical Event.

The company, which provides Well Services, Chemical Management Services, and Midstream-Downstream Technical Solutions, presented case studies on a holistic approach to well integrity and formation evaluation through spectral noise and high accuracy temperature simulations for highly challenging wells.

Please click here to view our video of the event.

You can learn more about SAHARA on our website: www.SAHARAMEA.com