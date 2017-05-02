Czech firm to Manufacture Tractors in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.

Czech company Zetor is reported to be planning to set up a tractor assembly plant in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2020, using parts imported from the Czech Republic.

According to Rudaw, the company will set up an entire new division on the KRI by 2030.

A spokesperson for the KRG’s Ministry of Agriculture said that initially, Zetor will import 100 fully-manufactured tractors which will be Kurdish farmers at subsided prices.

A contract is expected in the coming months.

(Source: Rudaw)