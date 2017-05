By John Lee.

In a bid to boost local tomato production,

The Iraqi government has banned the import of tomatoes from Turkey.

A statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources said the tomato production of Najaf and Karbala is enough to supply all of domestic demand.

Rudaw reports that Iraq imported tomatoes valued at $98.5 million in 2014, $82.8 million in 2015 and $88 million in 2016.

(Sources: Rudaw, Armenpress)

(Photo: Muffet1)