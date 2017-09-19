Video: Abadi warns of Military Force if Kurdish Vote turns Violent

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq’s Prime Minister says he is prepared to use military force if a planned referendum on Kurdish independence turns violent.

The Kurds in Iraq have come under increasing pressure from regional powers and the US to call off the vote, scheduled for September 25.

In a sign of escalating internal tensions, Haider al-Abadi said the leadership of the Kurdish Regional Authority was “playing with fire” by holding the poll.

He described the vote as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Al Jazeera‘s Imran Khan reports from Erbil: