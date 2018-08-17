Iraq Stock Market Market

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th Aug 2018).
Note: ISX will be closed starting from Aug. 21, 2018 to Aug. 26, 2018 due to the religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha. The next session will be held on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD729 (.1.9%) / $779 (-2.3%) (weekly change) (-10.1% and -6.8% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 22.1bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.9bn ($7.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Chairman of Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC), Abdul Razzaq Al-Saadi, said during an interview with newspaper Al Sabah that the obstacles of the work of the Commission is the absence of a modern law that suits the international laws, so the Commission has worked to prepare a law for it, and has completed 85% of it. He stated that within six months the law will be completed and sent to the House of Representatives. He pointed out that this law allows the development of work and the adoption of new systems, most importantly corporate governance, which are the most important pillars to attract foreign investors. (ISC)
- The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has been awarded the ISO 9001: 2015 certification in the Quality Management System (LMS Certification) by the British LMS Certification. (CBI)
- Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 25, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of VZAF starting Sep. 20, 2018.
- Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 17, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BBOB starting Sep. 11, 2018.
- Al -Hilal Industries (IHLI) will hold an AGM* on Sep. 9, 2018 to discuss and approve 2016 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Jul. 4, 2018 by an ISC decision.
- Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 31, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IMCI starting Aug. 28, 2018.
- Region Trade Bank for Investment and Finance (BTRB) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BTRB starting Aug. 20, 2018.
- Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) will resume trading on Aug. 19, 2018 because the company fulfilled ISX request to disclose its 2017 annual financial results.
- Al-Khair Finacial Inv. (VKHF) will hold an AGM* on Aug. 28 to discuss and approve 2015 and 2016 annual financial results and to elect five new original and alternative BoDs. The company has been suspended since Jul. 6, 2017 by an ISC decision.
- Modern Sewing (IMOS) resumed trading on Aug. 13, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 15% cash dividend (IQD0.15 dividend per share, 3.2% dividend yield).
- ISX announced that Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU), having a capital of IQD250 bn paid-in capital, has completed the listing procedures. BTRU started trading in the non-regular market starting Aug. 12, 2018.
- Cross Transactions: 18.7 bn shares of Al-Noor for Money Transfer Co. (MTNN) on Aug. 15, 2018, which represents 41.6% of MTNN capital.
