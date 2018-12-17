Japan and Iraq to form a Joint Rebuilding Fund

His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi expressed his country’s pride in the level of relations with Japan, commended the Japanese government for its support in the fields of security, stability, reconstruction projects, economic and cultural cooperation.

His Excellency said during his reception to the Japanese Prime Minister’s Special Adviser Kentaro Sonoura and his accompanying delegation: Japan will be an excellent partner for Iraq, while many infrastructure and service projects in Iraq have been done and we have a lot of interests and ambitions for future projects, underscoring that Iraq has begun to regain stability, health and doing vital role while the countries of the world coming to us because they do feel our country stability, strengthening the security and democratic life.

His Excellency Prime Minister presented an initiative for partnership, economic and rebuilding cooperation between the Iraqi and Japanese governments, including the call for the establishment of a joint fund to finance reconstruction projects through the quantities of Iraqi oil exported to Japan. The Fund also funds the Japanese side to encourage Japanese companies to operate in Iraq,

The Iraqi government will provide a package of projects in a way that ensures the success of the work of Japanese companies and accelerate their efforts and smooth work.

Concerning that initiative, His Excellency Prime Minister confirmed that this initiative will strengthen the Mutual relationship between the two countries, accelerate reconstruction efforts, establishing economic projects, provide job opportunities for Iraqis, diversify national wealth and reduce dependence on oil, also providing opportunities for Japan’s presence in the Iraqi market and the region in general.

The Japanese official expressed his interest in the project; He said that he was present when His Excellency Prime Minister presented those projects during His Excellency visit to Japan as oil minister, assuring that he expressed interesting in that vision.

It was agreed that the Iraqi side will submit a statement of the main lines of the project through the Japanese Embassy in Baghdad to be studied by the Japanese authorities, thus contributing to the consolidation of cooperation between the two parties.

The Japanese official conveyed greetings and congratulations to His Excellency Prime Minister on the occasion of the government formation, reaffirming the Japanese government’s aspiration to expand mutual relations with Iraq in all areas and move more effectively in support of Iraq’s stability, reconstruction, completion of service projects, supporting the Iraqi government’s efforts to develop the Iraqi economy, strengthening security and stability and empowering democratic experience.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)