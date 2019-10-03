Why are Iraqis Protesting against the Govt?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq’s barely year old government is being forced to deal with the largest nationwide protests since taking over.

Riot police contained demonstrators in Baghdad on Wednesday, 24 hours after bullets and tear gas were fired.

At least three people died and hundreds of others were injured in Baghdad as well as other cities.

The mostly young protesters are angry at high levels of corruption, unemployment, and poor public services.

Are Iraq’s leaders listening? And why isn’t the government able to deliver?

